STOCKHOLM, March 20 (Reuters) - Altor:

* Private equity firm Altor buys minority stake in O’Learys

* Says O’Learys has about approximately 130 restaurants across the world and a combined turnover of 2.3 billion SEK

* Says transaction is subject to customary regulatory requirements and approvals

* Size of acquired stake not disclosed in statement

(Reporting by Niklas Pollard)