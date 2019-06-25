Mexican steelmaker AHMSA appoints interim CEO

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the company’s board had appointed James Pignatelli as interim CEO and had agreed a revamp of the operating plan for this year.

Last month, Alonso Ancira, the chairman of AHMSA, was arrested in Spain during a push by the Mexican government to investigate historical allegations of corruption inside Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Ancira - whom Mexican media has said has rejected any involvement in corruption schemes - would remain chairman of the board, AHMSA said.