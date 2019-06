MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - The chairman of Mexican steelmaker Altos Hornos de Mexico will be granted release on bail in Spain, a Mexican government source said on Friday.

Last month, Alonso Ancira, the chairman of AHMSA, was arrested in Spain during a push by the Mexican government to investigate historical allegations of corruption within Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos. (Reporting by Diego Ore; writing by Julia Love)