Financials
November 25, 2019 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Capgemini will not be pressured into higher Altran bid, says CEO

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Software company Capgemini will stick to its bid of 14 euros ($15.43) per share for smaller rival Altran, its chief executive told Reuters, as it tries to stare down pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott for a higher offer.

Elliott, which made waves in France last year when it revealed a stake in drinks maker Pernod Ricard, has since built a holding of more than 10% in Altran, regulatory filings show.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Mathieu Rosemain Writing by Sarah White Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below