Capgemini will not be pressured into higher Altran bid, says CEO

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Software company Capgemini will stick to its bid of 14 euros ($15.43) per share for smaller rival Altran, its chief executive told Reuters, as it tries to stare down pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott for a higher offer.

Elliott, which made waves in France last year when it revealed a stake in drinks maker Pernod Ricard, has since built a holding of more than 10% in Altran, regulatory filings show.