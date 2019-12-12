Elliott may sell Altran shares if Capgemini sweetens bid-source

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott would sell its shares in French Altran if software consultancy Capgemini increased its bid for Altran to 18 euros from 14 euros per share, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that if Capgemini were to increase its bid to that level, French minority shareholders defence group Adam may drop its legal challenge to Capgemini's bid.