PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Capgemini’s offer for Altran doesn’t reflect Altran’s intrinsic fair value and doesn’t offer an adequate premium for control, activist hedge fund Elliott said on Wednesday.

Altran’s shareholders should consider all facts before deciding whether to endorse such a flawed process and accept an inadequate price for their shares, Elliott also said in a statement. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by Jason Neely)