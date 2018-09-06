France's Altran says Aricent forgery was isolated event

Sept 6 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy Altran said on Thursday the $10 million forged orders it had discovered in July at its recently acquired U.S. business Aricent was an isolated event.

“We announced mid-July an incident within Aricent, and following the external investigation, the forgery is confirmed to be an isolated event”, Altran Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dominique Cerutti said.

Aricent contributed 16.9 percent of the group’s operating margin in the first half, which jumped 28.8 percent to 138.5 million euros ($161.06 million), Altran said.

The French firm confirmed its 2020 strategic plan, with a target of 4.0 billion euros in revenue and an operating margin of around 14.5 percent of revenue. ($1 = 0.8599 euros) (Reporting by Camille Raynaud in Gdynia; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)