Company News
January 28, 2019 / 7:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Altran Tech says it was hit by cyber attack

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - French engineering consulting firm Altran Technologies was the target of a cyber attack on Thursday that hit operations in some European countries, it said.

Altran said on Monday it had shut down its IT network and applications and a recovery plan was under way.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre announced on Friday it was investigating a large-scale Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking campaign that hit government and commercial organisations worldwide. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Nick Macfie)

