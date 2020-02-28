Company News
February 28, 2020

Altria says CEO will not get annual incentive due to Juul investment

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard will not receive an annual incentive award as result of the Marlboro maker’s souring minority investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

"The Compensation Committee considered the significant impact that Altria's 2018 minority investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. has had on shareholder value. As a result...Willard should not receive an award under the Annual Incentive Plan for 2019," the company said bit.ly/2T70BTh.

Altria valued its 35% stake in Juul at $4.2 billion as of the end of 2019, down from $12.8 billion in December 2018.

The company also said Willard’s base salary in 2020 would not increase from $1.25 million. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

