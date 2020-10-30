Marlboro maker Altria takes $2.6 billion investment hit as Juul valuation slides

FILE PHOTO: Juul brand vape cartridges are pictured for sale at a shop in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Friday it took a $2.6 billion charge on its investment in Juul Labs Inc in the third quarter, in yet another blow to its nearly $13 billion stake in the e-cigarette maker that is facing increased regulatory scrutiny.

The latest hit has reduced the value of Altria’s investment to $1.6 billion, the company said as it projected lower revenue from Juul.

Juul was valued at $38 billion in December 2018, when the Marlboro maker took a 35% stake. But its investment has taken$11.2 billion in write-downs in the last two years as the valuation of Juul nosedived following a rise in teenage vaping and a ban on the sale of popular flavors.

“Altria performed a valuation analysis on its investment in Juul, which considered both Juul’s international prospects and current U.S. e-vapor category dynamics,” the company said.

Jefferies analysts said Altria’s valuation of its investment brings its implied valuation of Juul to about $5 billion.

The e-cigarette maker, which recently decided to quit certain markets, had cut its valuation to about $10 billion from $12 billion at the end of last year, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an internal memo.

Shares of Altria, which have lost a quarter of their value so far this year, were up about 1% in premarket trading after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.

The company narrowed its 2020 adjusted diluted profit per share forecast to a range of $4.30 to $4.38 compared with its prior range of $4.21 to $4.38.