July 28, 2020 / 11:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Marlboro maker Altria expects higher earnings in 2020

July 28 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc said on Tuesday it expected full-year earnings to rise as much as 4% from last year and announced plans to expand the availability of its iQOS heated-tobacco devices in more markets in the United States.

The company also increased its annual dividend by 2.4%, saying it had more clarity on the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on consumer demand.

It expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.21 to $4.38 per share, compared with a profit of $4.21 per share in 2019. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

