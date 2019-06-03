Aluflexpack aims to raise 140 million euros in latest Swiss IPO

ZURICH, June 3 (Reuters) - Packaging maker Aluflexpack said it is aiming to raise around 140 million euros ($156.49 million) when it becomes the latest Swiss company to launch a stock market flotation.

The company, which makes packaging for the tea, coffee, pharmaceuticals and pet food industries, on Monday said it will use the proceeds to expand its existing facilities and look at small acquisitions.

Montana Tech Components will remain the main shareholder following the float, which is due to take place in the second quarter of 2019. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by John Revill, editing by Riham Alkousaa)