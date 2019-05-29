Packaging firm Aluflexpack to launch IPO next week -sources

FRANKFURT/ZURICH, May 29 (Reuters) - Packaging maker Aluflexpack is preparing to launch a stock market flotation in Zurich early next week, hoping to benefit from robust capital markets, people close to the matter said.

Austrian investor Michael Tojner’s Montana Tech Components is planning to sell shares worth roughly 100 million Swiss Francs ($99 million) in the company, which could give it a market capitalisation of around 300 million, they said. ($1 = 1.0075 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Alexander Hübner and Oliver Hirt Editing by Douglas Busvine)