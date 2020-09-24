European producers welcome EU provisional duties on China aluminium

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - European aluminium producers on Thursday welcomed a decision by the European Commission to impose provisional anti-dumping duties of up to 48% on aluminium extrusions from China.

In February, the Commission opened an investigation into whether China is dumping aluminium extrusions, products widely used in transport, construction and electronics, in the European Union.

China’s metals association had called the complaint groundless.

A document from the Commission on Tuesday announced provisional duties.

“These anti-dumping duties are crucial for the survival of the European aluminium value chain, which is critical to Europe’s transition to a digital and green economy,” Gerd Götz, the director general of the European Aluminium Association, said in a statement.

The investigation resulted from a complaint by the industry group representing seven producers, saying that Chinese imports of semi-fabricated aluminium products into the EU have more than doubled in the five years to 2019.

Members of European Aluminium include Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, and Alcoa.

The provisional duties are expected to be imposed by Oct. 15 while the investigation is due to be finalised in April 2021, European Aluminium said.

Duties of 30.4% would be imposed on Guangdong Haomei New Materials Co Ltd and Guangdong King Metal Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd while Press Metal International Ltd would see duties of 38.2%, the EU document said.

Other “co-operators” would have duties of 34.9% and material from all other companies would see charges of 48%, it added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jane Merriman)