EU to explore counter-measures to U.S. aluminium tariffs-trade body

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - The European Union is expected to explore counter-measures under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules after the United States imposed 10 percent tariffs on aluminium imports, Europe’s trade body for the metal said on Monday.

“We expect the EU to initiate a safeguard measures investigation as soon as possible within WTO rules,” European Aluminium said in an email.

“Redirection can come from several markets including Russia, Middle East, China and others. Initiating safeguards will work against any redirection that could create injury in the EU.”

On March 26, the EU launched a study of whether tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump would lead to Asian producers flooding Europe with steel.

Brussels-based European Aluminium, which represents more than 80 members including producers and manufacturers of aluminium products, declined to comment on the impact of U.S. sanctions announced on Friday on Rusal, one of the world’s biggest aluminium producers.

“We cannot comment on the impacts of the sanctions on Russia,” it said. “We will continue to monitor markets in the meantime.” (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Andrew Roche)