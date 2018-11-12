MOVES-Alvarez & Marsal appoints senior executive in Saudi Arabia

Financials
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) appointed Saudi national Dina Abo-Onoq as chief country manager for Saudi Arabia, as the firm expands its presence in the Middle East.

Abo-Onoq, who was the head of business development for CA Indosuez Wealth Management, is the first Saudi woman to be named as chief country manager for a professional services company like Alvarez & Marsal, the firm said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

