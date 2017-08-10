FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eli Lilly, Elan secure attorneys' fees in Alzheimer's patent fight
August 10, 2017 / 11:00 PM / in 2 days

Eli Lilly, Elan secure attorneys’ fees in Alzheimer’s patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday said a patent holding company must pay Eli Lilly Co and Elan Pharmaceuticals Inc a combined $11.7 million to cover attorneys' fees they incurred defending spurious patent infringement cases.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that the Alzheimer's Institute of America must pay Avid Radiopharmaceuticals, a Lilly subsidiary, $3.9 million for engaging in deceptive conduct in a patent dispute relating to Alzheimer’s detection technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wyR7my

