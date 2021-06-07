FACTBOX-U.S. FDA green-lights Biogen Alzheimer's drug: Who else is in the race?

June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (aducanumab), marking the first treatment to address an underlying cause of the mind-wasting disease. The following is a list of some companies with Alzheimer's drug candidates in advanced stages of clinical development: Experimental drugs that target amyloid: Company Drug name Development stage How the drug acts Notes Eli Lilly and Co donanemab In a late-stage trial and a Drug is an antibody designed to Drug showed benefit on cognition, function second study - in patients remove clumps of the protein beta in mid-stage trial in March with early disease symptoms amyloid from the brain believed to be a possible cause of Alzheimer's Eli Lilly solanezumab Phase III trial in Anti-amyloid monoclonal antibody Drug in combination with Roche’s asymptomatic Alzheimer's that targets amyloid plaque build gantenerumab failed to halt Alzheimer’s patient up in brain progression in a trial in 2020(reut.rs/3pyblZL) Biogen Inc BAN2401 Phase III An anti-beta amyloid antibody (bit.ly/3zce3IP) Roche Holding AG , crenezumab In a mid-stage trial in Anti-beta amyloid monoclonal Roche in 2019 pulled the plug on two AC Immune SA healthy individuals with a antibody late-stage trials of crenezumab in people history of familial with early sporadic Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer’s disease after a pre-planned interim analysis here Roche gantenerumab Phase III Anti-beta amyloid monoclonal reut.rs/3pyblZL antibody AC Immune SA ACI-24 Alzheimer's Mid-stage trial in mild Liposomal vaccine candidate Reported positive interim 18-month data disease vaccine Alzheimer's disease designed to convey active, from trial this month candidate long-lasting immunization against pathological forms of amyloid-beta Experimental drugs that target tau: Company Drug name Development stage How the drug acts Notes Biogen BIIB092 (gosuranemab) Phase II Anti-tau monoclonal antibody (bit.ly/3vOVojY) AbbVie Inc ABBV-8E12 Phase II Anti-tau monoclonal antibody (bit.ly/3ijghA6) Roche and AC Immune SA semorinemab (RG6100) Phase II trial in Anti-tau monoclonal antibody Drug failed to slow cognitive and functional patients with moderate decline in patients with an early stage of Alzheimer's disease Alzheimer's in another Phase II trial Experimental drugs based on novel mechanisms: Company Drug name Development stage How the drug acts Notes Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXS-05 In a Phase III N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) Met the main goal in a mid-to late-stage trial for receptor antagonist study and improved agitation, a symptom that treatment of occurs in 70% of Alzheimer's patients (bit.ly/3fRKd4E) Alzheimer’s disease agitation NeurMedix, Llc - a San Diego based NE3107 Late-stage trial Oral anti-inflammatory agent to (bit.ly/3cgh6Ww) private company in patients with combat insulin resistance that mild-to-moderate develops from inflammatory Alzheimer’s inactivation of the insulin disease signaling pathway in the brain of Alzheimer's patients Anavex Life Sciences Corp ANAVEX2-73 mid- to late-stage Oral drug that selectively (bit.ly/3gdIyW2) trial in patients activates the stress reducing with early and survival protein, Sigma-1 and Alzheimer's muscarinic receptors disease believed to be responsible for cognitive impairment (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy, Manojna Maddipatla and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)