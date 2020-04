Amadeus to raise equity, bonds to cope with coronavirus crisis- bookrunner

April 3 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus will raise about 803 million euros ($867.24 million) through an equity issue along with 750 million euros in convertible bonds to shore up its finances during the coronavirus crisis, according to a bookrunner on Friday.

The bookrunner said the final equity placement was for around 20.58 million shares at 39 euros per share, a roughly 5% discount to the stock’s Thursday close. ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)