Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish travel technology company Amadeus reported on Friday a 88.2 million euro ($107.21 million) adjusted loss in the fourth quarter, slightly worse than analysts’ forecast, as a spike in coronavirus infections hit air travel in the last three months of the year.

$1 = 0.8227 euros Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, Eidting by Inti Landauro Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.