TravelClick acquisition boosts Amadeus 1H results

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Electronic travel services company Amadeus reported a 10.7% rise on its first half core profit to 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion), supported by the strength of its Distribution and IT Solutions segments and TravelClick’s acquisition.

The group said that it saw growth both in travel agency air bookings (+0.9%) and in passengers boarded (+6.6%), although it suffered a slight pressure on margins.