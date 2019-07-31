IT Services & Consulting
July 31, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

TravelClick acquisition boosts Amadeus 1H results

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Electronic travel services company Amadeus reported a 10.7% rise on its first half core profit to 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion), supported by the strength of its Distribution and IT Solutions segments and TravelClick’s acquisition.

The group said that it saw growth both in travel agency air bookings (+0.9%) and in passengers boarded (+6.6%), although it suffered a slight pressure on margins.

$1 = 0.8963 euros Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Editing by Jose Elías Rodríguez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below