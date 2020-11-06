UPDATE 1-Amadeus seeks fixed costs reduction as it books third quarter loss

(Adds cost-cutting plans, revenue details)

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus on Friday unveiled a 125 million euro ($147.88 million) adjusted loss in the third quarter compared with a profit of 323 million euros in the same period a year ago, after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the travel industry during the crucial summer season.

The world’s biggest provider of booking services said it expects to achieve a permanent fixed cost reduction worth around 550 million euros in 2021 compared with 2019, part of which has and will benefit 2020, the company said on Friday.

Amadeus said its travel agency air bookings tumbled 89.8% in the July to September period, and the number of passengers boarded via its IT solutions business shrank 74.9%.

As a result, its third-quarter revenue came in at 418.6 million euros, down 70.1% from a year ago close to the 416 million euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 0.8453 euros)