UPDATE 2-Amadeus cancels 2020 dividend and slashes costs after disastrous year

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking company Amadeus cancelled its dividend for 2020 on Friday and said it would slash more than half a billion euros off its costs this year after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged its business.

The company based in Madrid said it had cut fixed costs by nearly 200 million euros ($243 million) in the fourth quarter and was on track to cut 550 million euros during 2021, 50 million euros more than planned a year ago.

Amadeus swung to a slightly bigger than expected loss of 88.2 million euros in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of 276.1 million a year earlier, as a spike in COVID-19 infections hit air travel in the last three months of the year.

Amadeus, whose distribution system accounts for over 40% of worldwide bookings by travel agents, makes most of its profit on a pay-per-use basis and relies on the aviation sector. If there are no bookings, or passengers flown, it makes no revenue.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 65% from a year earlier to 474.3 million euros, worse than the 486.9 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Amadeus shares were up 1.4% in morning trading, outperforming Spain’s blue-chip index.

The company said air bookings by travel agents plunged 82% in 2020 from a year earlier, while the number of passengers boarded via its IT solutions business tumbled 65%.

In 2020, global air passenger traffic contracted by two-thirds, the sharpest decline in aviation history and eight times faster than during the 12 months following the 9/11 attacks, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

It expects only a limited recovery in traffic this year to between 33% and 38% of 2019’s level, depending on whether governments maintain travel curbs through the peak summer season as new virus strains emerge. ($1 = 0.8228 euros) (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Inti Landauro and David Clarke)