UPDATE 2-Spain's Amadeus plans deeper cost cuts as it reports Q3 loss

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus will seek to cut costs further after COVID-19 travel restrictions during the summer pushed it to another quarterly loss, the company said on Friday.

The world’s biggest provider of booking services said it expects to cut 550 million euros ($650.8 million) of fixed costs in 2021. Some of the cost cutting will yield effect on its 2020 accounts and the new total compares with 250 million euros it initially planned to cut from 2020 to 2021.

Amadeus said its travel agency air bookings tumbled 90% in the July to September period, and the number of passengers boarded via its IT solutions business shrunk 75%.

“Travel remained depressed in the third quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

The group reported a 125 million euro ($147.88 million) adjusted loss in the third quarter compared with a profit of 323 million euros in the same period a year ago. Its revenue came in at 418.6 million euros, down 70.1% from a year ago and close to the 416 million euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Amadeus’s shares were down 1.6% at the market open.

The third-quarter loss was narrower than the 231 million euro loss it had posted in the second quarter.

Back in the second quarter the number of cancellations via agencies had exceeded the number of reservations. In the third quarter the balance was positive.

“We saw a slight improvement in global air traffic across regions,” Maroto said.

Amadeus, which owns the largest global distribution system and offers check-in services and other IT solutions for airlines, is almost fully dependant on the aviation sector, given every reservation made on its platforms includes a booking fee. Only around one-fifth of its revenue is not directly linked to air traffic. ($1 = 0.8451 euros)