UPDATE 3-Travel booking group Amadeus cancels dividend, cuts costs after disastrous 2020

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Amadeus cancelled its dividend for 2020 and is to cut more than half a billion euros from costs this year after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the Spanish travel booking company’s business.

But the world’s biggest provider of booking services is confident things will get better in the second half of 2021 as vaccine roll-out programmes are likely to start to yield an effect.

“For the first quarter of 2021, assuming that volumes stay at current levels, we should see overall results pretty much in line with the last quarter,” Chief Executive Luis Maroto told analysts.

Amadeus booked a wider-than-expected 88.2 million euro loss in the fourth quarter compared with a profit of 276.1 million a year earlier.

The Madrid-based company will cut 550 million euros ($666.82 million) in costs in 2021 after revenues plummeted 65% in the fourth quarter, as a spike in COVID-19 infections hit air travel in the last three months of the year.

Amadeus, whose distribution system accounts for over 40% of worldwide bookings by travel agents, makes most of its profit on a pay-per-use basis and relies on the aviation sector.

The company said air bookings by travel agents plunged 82% in 2020, while the number of passengers boarded via its IT solutions business tumbled 65%.

In 2020, air passenger traffic contracted by two-thirds, the sharpest decline in history and eight times faster than during the 12 months following the 9/11 attacks, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said.

IATA expects only a limited recovery in traffic this year to between 33% and 38% of 2019’s level, depending on whether governments maintain travel curbs through the peak summer season as new virus strains emerge. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editing by Inti Landauro, David Clarke and Jane Merriman)