Company News
January 9, 2020 / 12:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amag Pharmaceuticals to divest two women's health drugs, CEO to step down

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday it would divest two of its women’s health drugs, after the drugmaker conducted a strategic review under pressure from hedge fund Caligan Partners.

The company also said Chief Executive Officer William Heiden would step down.

It said it would divest Vyleesi, a female libido drug, and Intrarosa, a treatment for pain in post-menopausal women, as it had received preliminary expressions of interest in buying and sub-licensing the rights to the drugs. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

