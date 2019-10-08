Market News
October 8, 2019 / 12:14 PM / a few seconds ago

Amag appoints activist investor Caligan's nominees to board

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it settled with activist investor Caligan Partners LP and appointed two of the hedge fund’s nominees to its board.

Caligan, which owns a 10.3% stake in Amag, had been pressing for a change at the company since last month, including the removal of four directors from the board.

As part of the settlement, Caligan’s co-founder David Johnson and Paul Fonteyne, former CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, will join the board, expanding its size to 11 directors. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below