UPDATE 1-Amag appoints activist investor Caligan's nominees to board

(Adds settlement details, background)

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday it settled with activist investor Caligan Partners LP and appointed two of the hedge fund’s nominees to its board.

Caligan, which owns a 10.3% stake in Amag, had been pressing since September for a change in the company, including the removal of four directors from the board. However, the drugmaker had responded that the fund’s actions were not in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

“As part of AMAG’s commitment to good corporate governance and ongoing board refreshment, we are pleased to have reached an agreement with Caligan that is in the best interests of all shareholders,” Gino Santini, chairman of the board, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Camber Capital Management, a top-three shareholder of Amag, had also called on the company to refresh its board composition. Camber did not immediately comment on the settlement.

As part of the settlement, Caligan’s co-founder, David Johnson, and Paul Fonteyne, former CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA, will join the board, expanding its size to 11 directors.

Fonteyne and Johnson will be included as candidates in Amag’s proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting, after which the size of the board will go back to nine directors, Amag said.

Caligan had also previously asked the company to conduct a review of its alternatives, including separating its women’s health products from its treatments for other disorders.

Caligan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The drugmaker in June won U.S. approval for its therapy to restore sexual desire in premenopausal women. However, two months later the company lowered its full-year revenue expectations, hurt by dismal sales in its women’s health segment.

In addition, the fate of Amag’s drug Makena, approved for reducing the risk of preterm birth, depends on the outcome of an Oct. 29 meeting, during which a group of independent experts to the U.S. FDA will discuss whether the drug should stay on the market. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)