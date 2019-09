Sept 20 (Reuters) - Camber Capital Management said on Friday the shares of Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc were undervalued and that it intends to discuss the composition of the company’s board of directors with other shareholders.

The hedge fund had a 12.9% stake in Amag as of Sept. 20, it reported in a filing. (bit.ly/2kHF19L) (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)