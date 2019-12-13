FDA says Amarin can market fish-oil derived therapy for reducing heart attack risk

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators on Friday approved expanding the heart benefit claims Amarin Corp can make in promoting its drug Vascepa to include reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes in high-risk patients, opening a multibillion-dollar market opportunity.

The decision comes a month after an independent panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously in favor of allowing the broader claims based on positive clinical trial data.

Vascepa, a highly purified form of omega-3 fatty acid, won U.S. approval in 2012 to lower high triglycerides - a type of blood fat that can increase the risk of heart disease. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Sandra Maler)