Amazon CEO Bezos supports hiking U.S. corporate tax rate

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday.

“We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure,” Bezos said in a blog post. “We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate). We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)