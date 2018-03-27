FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 27, 2018 / 12:58 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA are in talks to either partner in Brazil as they did in France or reach a deal for the outright sale of Casino’s appliance and electronics chain Via Varejo SA, a source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

Amazon and Casino announced late on Monday that groceries from the French group’s upmarket Monoprix supermarkets would be sold via Amazon. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.