Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain -source

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA are in talks to either partner in Brazil as they did in France or reach a deal for the outright sale of Casino’s appliance and electronics chain Via Varejo SA, a source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday.

Amazon and Casino announced late on Monday that groceries from the French group’s upmarket Monoprix supermarkets would be sold via Amazon. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Daniel Flynn)