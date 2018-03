SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and French retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA are discussing “some kind of partnership” in Brazil involving Casino’s local appliance and electronics unit Via Varejo SA , according to a Tuesday report on the website of newspaper O Globo.

Amazon and Casino announced late on Monday that groceries from the French group’s upmarket Monoprix would be sold via Amazon. (Writing by Brad Haynes Editing by Daniel Flynn)