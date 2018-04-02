FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 1:59 PM / a day ago

Amazon shares fall 3 pct as Trump renews attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Amazon.com Inc fell 3 percent on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump again attacked the online retailer over the pricing of its deliveries through the U.S. postal system and promised unspecified changes.

"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon," Trump tweeted twitter.com/realDonaldTrump.

“They lose a fortune, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!”

Trump on Thursday accused Amazon of not paying enough tax, making the postal system lose money and putting small retailers out of business.

But he offered no evidence to back up his criticisms and did not suggest any actions he would take.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
