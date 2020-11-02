Judge tosses Amazon employees' lawsuit over COVID-19 response, deferring to OSHA

A federal judge in Brooklyn on Monday dismissed a complaint accusing Amazon.com Inc of multiple COVID-19 related workplace health failures, saying the plaintiffs must first take their claims to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan ruled that the plaintiffs’ claims relate to public health issues requiring expert knowledge that the courts don’t have adequate understanding to address.

