EXCLUSIVE -Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas engines for U.S. truck fleet

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it has ordered more than 1,000 truck engines that run on compressed natural gas as it tests ways to shift its fleet away from heavier polluting trucks.

The engines, supplied by a joint venture between Cummins Inc and Westport Fuel Systems Inc, are for heavy duty trucks that run from warehouses to distribution centers, and can run on both renewable and non-renewable natural gas, according to two sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; additional reporting by Tim Aeppel and Lisa Baertlein Editing by Marguerita Choy)