Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Retail

Amazon France CEO: French lockdown boosted sales

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - Online retail giant Amazon, which has been operating during the French lockdown, has seen a boost in activity in the range of 40-50%, the head of Amazon France said on Wednesday.

“Business increased with the lockdown. According to the FEVAD (the French online retail federation) activity rose 40-50%, this is more or less what we are seeing,” Frederic Duval told France Inter radio.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up