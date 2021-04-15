Amazon GC's pay topped $17 million in high-stakes year

Amazon.com Inc general counsel David Zapolsky pulled in more than $17 million in compensation in 2020, a year when his company tackled an online shopping surge, faced scrutiny over competitive practices and warehouse work conditions, and battled a closely watched unionization effort.

According to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Zapolsky’s total compensation reached $17,174,185 in 2020, including $160,000 in base pay and nearly all the rest in stock awards.

