Funds News

Call for Amazon to consider blue-collar director wins 17% support

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - A shareholder proposal calling for Amazon.com Inc to consider adding an hourly worker to its board of directors received support from 17% of votes cast, according to a company filing on Friday.

Proposals with such low levels of support are rarely adopted, although the figure was about twice what similar calls for workers-on-boards have received at other companies in recent years.

The measure, which received a rare endorsement from Institutional Shareholder Services, was a focus on Amazon’s May 26 annual meeting after a union organizing effort at the company failed in April.

Amazon has previously said the measure did not win a majority but had not given the voting breakdown.

An Amazon representative declined to comment. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by David Gregorio)

