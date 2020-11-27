Amazon expands IP accelerator program to Europe

Amazon is taking its “IP Accelerator” to Europe, broadening a program the company launched in the United States last year to help small and medium-sized businesses obtain trademarks.

The company said Wednesday the accelerator, which is open to brands selling in Amazon’s stores, will operate in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Britain. The program connects businesses with a “network of trusted IP law firms,” which will charge pre-negotiated fees, the company said in its announcement.

