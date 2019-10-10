Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Fed Circuit dashes Amazon’s hopes of shipping patent cases to EDVA

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied Amazon.com’s mandamus petition to have lawsuits over the technology underlying its “Dash” reordering buttons, Fire TV and Fire Tablet transferred from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas - where Virginia Innovation Sciences filed them last year - to the Eastern District of Virginia, where Amazon received favorable rulings on the same or similar patents in 2017.

VIS filed the pending lawsuits in Texas in July 2018 against Amazon, HTC and two other companies that incorporate Amazon’s features in their products.

