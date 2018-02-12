FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 5:08 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Amazon cutting hundreds of jobs - Seattle Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is cutting hundreds of jobs in its headquarters at Seattle and in its global operations, the Seattle Times reported, citing one person familiar with the matter.

The layoffs are primarily focused on the online giant's consumer retail businesses, the Seattle Times said, citing two people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/2EWkXpy)

Amazon employed about 566,000 full-time and part-time employees at the end of 2017, according to its latest annual filing.

Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

