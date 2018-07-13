FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 5:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon's cloud unit plans to sell own networking switches - The Information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's cloud services business is considering selling its own networking switches to business customers, the Information reported here on Friday.

Amazon Web Services could price its white-box switches between 70-80 percent less than comparable switches from networking giant Cisco, the report said, citing one of the people with direct knowledge of the cloud unit’s plan.

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc and other networking companies such as Juniper Networks Inc and Arista Networks Inc fell between 3 percent and 5 percent after the report.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

