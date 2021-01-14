Amazon clash with Parler is latest test for Davis Wright partners

In its fight with social media platform Parler, Amazon.com Inc. has tapped a pair of internet and First Amendment lawyers whose experience includes fending off a U.S. ban on TikTok and litigating at least six previous lawsuits for Amazon.

Parler, which has become a haven for conservatives and Trump supporters, sued Amazon on Sunday after it was booted from the company’s web-hosting service following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

