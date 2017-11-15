FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Whole Foods unveils further price cuts ahead of Thanksgiving
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 15, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Whole Foods unveils further price cuts ahead of Thanksgiving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc-owned Whole Foods Market on Wednesday announced price cuts on its best-selling grocery items and holiday staples for all its customers ahead of the holiday season.

The lower prices, which will also give Amazon Prime members deeper discounts on items such as organic and antibiotic-free turkeys, come on top of the price cuts announced by Whole Foods in August, when Amazon completed its acquisition of the upscale grocer. bit.ly/2AJwGEW

The news sent stocks of rival U.S. grocers including Costco and Kroger lower in trading before the bell on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.