Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 2, 2018 / 11:07 AM / in an hour

Amazon raises minimum wage rates in Britain

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Amazon said on Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage in Britain to 10.50 pounds ($13.59) an hour for all employees in the London area and 9.50 pounds an hour for staff in all other parts of the country, effective from Nov. 1.

The group has over 17,000 employees in Britain, as well as more than 20,000 seasonal holiday staff.

Amazon’s move in Britain mirrors an announcement in the U.S. raising minimum pay rates there. ($1 = 0.7726 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)

