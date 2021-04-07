White House: Amazon joined call with others on infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON, April 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com was among a group of about 20 companies and groups that took part in a White House discussion on President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We have certainly reached out to a range of groups,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, including big and small companies, rural groups, and elected officials, saying Amazon was on one of these outreach calls to discuss plan specifics.

Amazon did not immediately comment Wednesday but Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said Tuesday the company supports hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul.

Bezos said the company backs Biden’s focus on “making bold investments in American infrastructure.” (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)