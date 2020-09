Sept 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc owned Whole Foods Market opened its first delivery-only store in Brooklyn, New York on Sept. 1, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday.

Amazon, which bought Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, has benefited from stay-at-home orders that fueled its 48% jump in online orders in the last reported quarter. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)