December 18, 2018 / 12:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Amazon.com hit with trademark lawsuit by retailer Williams-Sonoma

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma has filed a trademark lawsuit against Amazon.com, accusing the e-commerce giant of setting up an unauthorized Williams-Sonoma branded store on its website and misrepresenting itself as an authorized seller of the company’s products.

Filed on Friday in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said many of the purported Williams-Sonoma products Amazon markets have been damaged or were sold at far higher prices than those Williams-Sonoma charges, hurting the Williams-Sonoma brand and leading to numerous consumer complaints.

