Amazon Web Services investigating connectivity issues in Oregon region
October 18, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 3 days ago

Amazon Web Services investigating connectivity issues in Oregon region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc’s web services unit said it was investigating connectivity issues affecting its Direct Connect customers in the Oregon region in the United States.

"We are investigating network connectivity issues affecting Direct Connect customers using the US-WEST-2 Region," Amazon Web Services (AWS) said on its service status website on Wednesday. amzn.to/2imkVAe

The Direct Connect service allows users to establish a dedicated network connection between their network and one of AWS’ locations.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

